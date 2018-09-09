COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Flight 93, Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – Across the nation, the victims of the September 11th attacks will be honored this week, including a special ceremony in Somerset County on Monday.

The new Tower of Voices will be dedicated at the Flight 93 National Memorial In Shanksville, Pa.

The 93-foot tall tower will feature 40 wind chimes to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

The $6 million project was funded by a national park foundation grant.

Families of the victims say it will be a tribute for years to come.

“This would be a world-class memorial that will stand the test of time and will stand in perpetuity under the guidance and stewardship of the National Park Service,” said Gordon Felt, president of Families of Flight 93.

Eight of the 40 wind chimes will ring during the ceremony, while the the rest will be installed later this fall.

