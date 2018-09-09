COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
2018 US Open, Juan Martin del Potro, Novak Djokovic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Novak Djokovic won his 14th Grand Slam title and second in a row by getting through a key 20-minute game to beat 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final.

The victory Sunday comes a year after Djokovic sat out the tournament at Flushing Meadows because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the US Open men’s singles title, defeating Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets on Sept. 9, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Djokovic collects $3.8 million and his third U.S. Open championship.

The 31-year-old Serb is now even with Pete Sampras for the third-most major trophies for a man in tennis history, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20 and Rafael Nadal’s 17.

MORE‘Liar’ And ‘Thief’: Serena Williams’ Loss At US Open Sparks Double Standard Debate

Djokovic was far superior to del Potro in the opening set, then dropped three consecutive games in the second to trail 4-3. But when Djokovic faced three break points in the following game, an epic that required 22 points to settle, he saved them all. A series of missed forehands by del Potro in the tiebreaker put Djokovic back on course. He finished with a flourish, taking the last three games.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

