COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a bit gloomy out there this afternoon with grey skies and occasional rounds of rain. Nothing the umbrella can’t handle, but it’s a day you’ll certainly want to have it handy. Outside of that, expect the thermometers to struggle once again — upper 60s or so.

jl rain chances 9/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The rain will become more of a drizzle with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight. But don’t expect temps to fall off much as they’ll likely hold steady or even rise some into the daybreak hour.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 9/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ve got a decent shot at showers and storms tomorrow as a cold front slowly approaches. It will be much warmer, too, with temps climbing into the low 80s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app5 9/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

And it looks like it’s a similar story into Wednesday with a stalled front right over our area. Highs that day will be in the low 80s, as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s