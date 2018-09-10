By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a bit gloomy out there this afternoon with grey skies and occasional rounds of rain. Nothing the umbrella can’t handle, but it’s a day you’ll certainly want to have it handy. Outside of that, expect the thermometers to struggle once again — upper 60s or so.

The rain will become more of a drizzle with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight. But don’t expect temps to fall off much as they’ll likely hold steady or even rise some into the daybreak hour.

We’ve got a decent shot at showers and storms tomorrow as a cold front slowly approaches. It will be much warmer, too, with temps climbing into the low 80s.

And it looks like it’s a similar story into Wednesday with a stalled front right over our area. Highs that day will be in the low 80s, as well.