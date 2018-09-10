DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) – A Dallas police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death after she claims to have mistaken the victim’s apartment for her own.

Amber Guyger, 30, was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge. Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings said the officer parked on the wrong floor of her apartment complex’s garage after getting home from work on Sept. 6. That was shortly before Guyger shot 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Guyger’s blood was drawn at the scene to be tested for alcohol and drugs, Police Chief U. Renee Hall said, but authorities have not released the results.

Lawyers for Jean’s family claimed the officer was receiving favorable treatment after not being taken into custody for several days following the fatal shooting.

The four-year veteran officer was released on bond and is now on paid administrative leave.

