NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD divers came to the rescue of a driver and his passengers in Breezy Point Sunday night.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and three other people were fishing along the Queens beach when the tide rose above their truck’s tires. The group called 911 as water entered the stranded vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Divers on board an NYPD helicopter spotted the partially submerged truck and dropped into action, saving the three men and one woman trapped by the tide.

All four beach goers were reportedly uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.