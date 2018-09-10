COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breezy Point, fishing, Local TV, NYPD, Scuba Divers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD divers came to the rescue of a driver and his passengers in Breezy Point Sunday night.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and three other people were fishing along the Queens beach when the tide rose above their truck’s tires. The group called 911 as water entered the stranded vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Divers on board an NYPD helicopter spotted the partially submerged truck and dropped into action, saving the three men and one woman trapped by the tide.

All four beach goers were reportedly uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s