MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Long Island are looking for a suspect they say exposed himself to several women in Massapequa Park.

According to detectives, several female joggers were running as a group through the Massapequa Preserve Sunday morning when the man approached them. The victims reportedly kept running as the unidentified man fled the area, heading southbound through the preserve.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a white man between 20 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.