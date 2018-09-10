LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 119-year-old fashion institution is shutting its doors at the end of October.

“I don’t know where I am going to shop, My biggest concern is where am I going to go next,” Livingston resident Michael Schneck said.

Schneck has been shopping at SAMS Fine Men’s Clothes in Livingston since he was 5 years old.

“I bought my bar mitzvah suit here, my kid’s suit here. I buy my everyday work clothes here,” Schneck said.

After 119 years in business, the family-run shop is shutting it’s doors. Cousins and co-owners Maurice and Jeffrey Cohen said retirement is bittersweet.

“We are very happy that we were able to be part of community all these years, to celebrates a lot of family’s special occasions. It has been a good run,” Jeffrey Cohen said.

“I want to thank all the customers who shopped in our store and made our success. I’m proud to be part of the community,” Maurice Cohen said.

MORE: A Taste Of Old New York At Economy Candy

Their grandfather started with a push cart in Newark in 1899 and then opened a storefront.

“We lived in store, except when we were sleeping as children,” Maurice Cohen said.

The store was destroyed in the 1967 riots. That’s when the family came to Livingston, drawing customers in with unique window displays and classy fashion styles.

Most of the customers that CBS2’s Baker spoke to said Sam’s dressed them for everyday life.

“I need a lot of help to look good,” Sparta’s Mark Scott said with a laugh. “Great experience. You come in they take care of you.”

Robert Cherins said he has suited up for work here since the 1970s.

“They would save things for me, call me when something came in that I would like,” Cherins said.

“I was the first girl they ever hired here,” Jennifer Schatzberg said.

Schatzberg said she came back to help out during the sell-off.

“There’s nothing like a Sam’s suit. Everyone’s gonna have to find someplace else, but no place is like this place,” Schatzberg said.

The Cohens will stay open through October. They said they look forward to weekends off and time spent with their family.

The Cohens said they were hoping their children would take over, but they all have their own successful careers.