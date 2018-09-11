NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been 17 years since the September 11th terror attacks forever changed our country and our city.

On Tuesday morning, family and friends of those who died will gather near the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, as they do every year, to pause, reflect and pay tribute to the lives that were lost that day.

At 8:39 a.m., they will once again read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 attacks along the footprint of where the Twin Towers once stood.

The ceremony will pause six times – twice to mark the time each plane hit the towers, twice for the moments when the buildings fell, and twice more to mark the attacks on the Pentagon and Flight 93.

The commemoration is a solemn tribute to those who died and those who risked their lives to save others.

For many making the pilgrimage to Ground Zero on this 17th anniversary, the pain will still be very raw. But the hope is that they will take some comfort in the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s testament to the triumph of human dignity over evil and in being surrounded by new signs of strength at the site.

Four of the five buildings, including One, Three, Four and Seven World Trade, are now open and occupied. Over the weekend, the new WTC Cortlandt Street subway station reopened.

There are also thousands of new residents living in the area, helping transform one of the nation’s worst tragedies into a symbol of renewal.

“I was here when it happened. So I’m glad there’s been a rebirth here and a renaissance,” said Marisa Latham, who works at Three World Trade.

At 7 a.m., the 9/11 Museum will open only for family members of those who died before reopening to the public at 3 p.m.