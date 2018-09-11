By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The morning grey is gone which has allowed for some brightening around the area. That said, the added heat combined with the lift from a nearby cold front will allow for some showers and storms to develop. So, not everyone will be in for a wet afternoon, but for the unlucky ones, a momentary soaking is possible. Outside of the rain, expect temps a little warmer than yesterday with highs closer to 80°.

The shower and storm risk lingers into tonight as our cold front trudges along. And again, there may be a few soakers out there, so be sure to keep that umbrella handy.

We do it all over again tomorrow with another shot at some showers and storms. It will still be on the warm and muggy side, too, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

As for Thursday, expect an overall drier situation with just a 20% chance of showers.