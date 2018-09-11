JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens gathered Tuesday in Jersey City for the annual 9/11 ceremony on the waterfront.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the event centers around a twisted piece of steel from the World Trade Center. It sits in memorial of police, firefighters and others affected just across the Hudson River.

Reflection ceremony this morning in @jerseycity at the site that acted as a triage center on that tragic day @CBSNewYork #911Day #AlwaysRemember pic.twitter.com/19cSzvKplU — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) September 11, 2018

The area acted as a triage center on September 11, 2001, when Jersey City first responders sprang into action.

“This area was very busy that day. A lot of the people that were coming over via ferry we de-conned in this area, they were also treated by the EMS. We had probably thousands of people come through that were coming from the other side,” Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “If you remember, at the time, they couldn’t evacuate New York, or they actually had it shut down, so they had to evacuate everybody via ferries to this side.”

Many people Baker spoke with said the view across the river will forever be etched in their memories.