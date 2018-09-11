PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly) — Police in Philadelphia say an employee at a Checkers fast food restaurant threw hot cooking oil on three women at the location’s drive-thru window.

28-year-old Latifah Linder threw the oil at the women shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at the Checkers on Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident started when the victims told the employee that their order was wrong, according to police. CBS Philly reports the drive-thru employee disagreed and refused to change it, prompting the women in the car to in-turn refuse to leave the drive-thru.

It was at that point, police say, that Linder grabbed a cup of hot grease and threw it at the women in the car.

When they still didn’t leave, police say Linder grabbed two more pans of grease and hurled their contents towards the women.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with burns to her left arm and leg. Two other women, aged 20 and 26, also sustained burns but refused medical attention at the scene.

Checkers said in a statement that the manager of the fast-food restaurant is no longer with the company.

“This incident occurred at a franchised restaurant on Baltimore Avenue. The franchisee is taking this incident very seriously, and the manager involved is no longer with the company. That behavior was completely unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the hundreds of Checkers employees who serve our Philadelphia guests every day. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation,” the company said.

Linder has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses.