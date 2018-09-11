BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – As Hurricane Florence barrels towards the Carolinas, residents along the Jersey shore are already preparing for its effects and future storms during hurricane season.

“Please, may I ask you to get off the beach? Pretty please? Use your head.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took a polite tone, but sent a strong message. The garden state could suffer collateral damage from the Category 4 storm expected to hit the East Coast with 100 mph winds.

Crews in Belmar have begun barricading the beaches, using the sand to build a wall between locals and the potentially dangerous tide.

“Right now we’re just pushing up dunes, in case the ocean gets any rougher.” Sal Circelli told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “We’re just taking all precautions right now.”

The Department of Public Works employee added that it will take about two weeks to finish preparing the entire beach for hurricane season.

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center reported that widespread coastal flooding of one to two feet is possible during times of high tide Tuesday night along the south shore of Nassau and Queens Counties.

A High Surf Advisory continues for all the beaches along the entire Atlantic Ocean through Tuesday. The storm is expected to close in on the area Thursday night. The potential for the storm to stall has people in both New York and New Jersey prepping for the worst.

“We make sure we have our milk and water and food,” Circelli added.

Local lakes have also been drained to prevent flooding on local streets. Residents are asked to secure furniture in the case of strong winds.