ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Local)– 2 Chainz, a.k.a. Tauheed Epps, is one of the most famous rappers in the world, but this fall he’s going to make headlines for an entirely different reason.

The Grammy Award winner is creating a hip-hop themed haunted house called “The Haunted Pink Trap.”

The unique haunted house opens in Atlanta on September 21 and will reportedly feature three different phases. Guest’s will be greeted by zombies, attempt to complete a maze blindfolded and be prepared for all of the sights and sounds of a traditional haunted house. 2 Chainz is collaborating with 13 Stories, a group known for putting on some of the scariest Halloween experiences in America.

Tickets will be $15 for the experience.