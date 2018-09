BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Port Authority police officer rescued a kitten trapped on the Bayonne Bridge Wednesday morning.

The kitten was stuck between two barriers on the bridge when workers heard it meowing.

They couldn’t find the kitty, so they flagged down Officer Nunzio DelPriore.

DelPriore located the kitten and managed to free it.

The Perth Amboy Animal Shelter is now taking care of the kitten, and says it’ll be up for adoption soon.