Filed Under:Cardiovascular Health

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New findings could change the way you approach dairy in your diet.

Research finds three servings of full-fat dairy may in fact be good for your heart.

According to the study, you can get one serving from just eight ounces of milk.

“If you have a good balance with fruits and vegetables and whole grains and a lot of the unsaturated fats… then having the whole fat and fat from dairy isn’t going to be a problem,” registered dietitian Alissa Rumsey said.

Researchers say participants who stuck to about three servings of whole fat dairy every day had a less than four percent raise of major cardiovascular disease, compared to five percent among those who ate less than a half-serving.

The study is published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

