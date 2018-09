COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people are dead after a fiery crash at a gas station on Long Island.

A car slammed into the pumps at the Sunoco on Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then caught fire, reportedly with two people trapped inside.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There were reports of heavy fog in the area at the time.

