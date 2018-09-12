COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A nearly 100-year-old painting, stolen by the Nazis in 1941, has been returned to its rightful owner.

In a ceremony on Wednesday at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, the FBI returned the work of art by Pierre Auguste Renoir to Sylvie Sulitzer.

Sulitzer is the last remaining relative of her grandfather, Alfred Weinberger, who was a prominent art collector in Paris before World War II. The 1919 Renoir, known as “Deux Femmes Dans Un Jardin,” was one of many works of art taken by Nazi forces during the occupation of France.

“I am very thankful to be able to show my beloved family, wherever they are, that after all they’ve been through there is justice,” Sulitzer said after seeing the painting for the first time.

0912renoir Famous Painting Stolen In World War II Returned To Owners Family

Sylvie Sulitzer revealing the stolen Renoir painting at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. (Credit: CBS2)

Sulitzer had been searching for the lost painting since 2010, when lawyers told her it was being auctioned off by Christie’s. According to CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez, the Paris resident will likely still have Christie’s auction off the painting.

The recovered Renoir will remain on display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through Sunday and admission to view it will be free.

