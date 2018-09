NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An intense rescue effort was underway Wednesday afternoon after a wall collapsed on a worker at Brooklyn construction site.

The NYPD said the worker became trapped at 7th Avenue and 39th Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The worker was buried under rubble, officials said.

The extent of the worker’s injuries — if any — was unknown.

The Department of Buildings was on the scene.