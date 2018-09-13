ELECTION RESULTS – SEPT. 13, 2018

Cuomo Defeats Nixon In Gubernatorial Primary Race

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defeated Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon to win his party’s nomination for a third term.

Cuomo had far greater financial resources going into the matchup, and polls suggested he held a commanding lead before Thursday’s primary.

Nixon, an activist and former “Sex and the City” star, had hoped to become the latest liberal challenger to unseat a powerful insider.

Cuomo’s campaign dismissed her as inexperienced and touted the governor’s work to push back against President Donald Trump.

His victory comes despite several missteps, including a widely condemned mailer that questioned Nixon’s support for Jewish people. Nixon has two Jewish children and called the attack “sleazy.”

Cuomo will face Marc MolinaroRepublican Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner in November’s general election.

Interim Attorney General Wishes Well

New York’s attorney general congratulated the four Democrats running in a primary to replace her and says she’s proud to have kept the office going after Eric Schneiderman‘s sudden resignation in May.

Barbara Underwood tweeted Thursday before polls closed that the candidates “believe in the power of this office” and have given voters “a choice for the future.”

Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and ex-Hillary Clinton adviser Leecia Eve ran for the Democratic nomination. Underwood declined to run for election.

The winner faces little-known Republican attorney Keith Wofford in November.

Underwood says she hopes it’s clear the office “is the sum of all its staff. I am so proud to be your AG.”

Earlier On Election Day

Earlier in the day, voters went into the voting booths weighing ideals versus experience.

Michael Valdes told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he was voting for Nixon because he’s backing her progressive values.

“Just looking for change. I don’t want any more corruption,” he said.

Voter Aaron Weintraub put his faith in two-term Gov. Cuomo to “get things done.”

“There’s a lot – everything coming out of Washington right now – there’s just so much to battle. There needs to be a really strong front,” he said.

“Cynthia Nixon – Albany would eat her alive,” said Michael Said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio cast his ballot in Brooklyn, though he has not endorsed either candidate.

