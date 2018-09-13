PRIMARY DAY:Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Local TV, Stuyvesant High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several students were reportedly injured on an escalator at Stuyvesant High School on Thursday.

According to the FDNY, at least 10 students were being evaluated for foot injuries suffered at the school in Lower Manhattan. Eight of the students required hospitalization, according to emergency responders at the scene.

Authorities say there was a malfunction with the escalator that led to several people being placed on stretchers by emergency crews Thursday afternoon. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes was on the scene as students had their feet bandaged by paramedics.

The Department of Education released a statement at 5 p.m.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority,” it read. “FDNY and EMS responded to a serious incident involving an escalator at Stuyvesant High School and students are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We’re providing the school, students, and families with additional support and will conduct an investigation.”

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s