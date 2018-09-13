NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several students were reportedly injured on an escalator at Stuyvesant High School on Thursday.

According to the FDNY, at least 10 students were being evaluated for foot injuries suffered at the school in Lower Manhattan. Eight of the students required hospitalization, according to emergency responders at the scene.

Authorities say there was a malfunction with the escalator that led to several people being placed on stretchers by emergency crews Thursday afternoon. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes was on the scene as students had their feet bandaged by paramedics.

Saw at least two students with bandaged feet being led to ambulances. FDNY: #Stuyvesant HS escalator malfunctioned @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WDZ4ZxUqhz — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) September 13, 2018

The Department of Education released a statement at 5 p.m.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority,” it read. “FDNY and EMS responded to a serious incident involving an escalator at Stuyvesant High School and students are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We’re providing the school, students, and families with additional support and will conduct an investigation.”

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.