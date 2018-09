HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Seven dogs were found dead in a Department of Transportation sump in Hempstead Tuesday, the Nassau County SPCA said.

All seven were pit bulls, and one was a puppy. They were found stuffed in trash bags.

They were found in the sump at Dietz Street and South Franklin Street.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 516-THE-SPCA.