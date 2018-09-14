  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

We’re hopeful for some breaks overhead this afternoon as drier air ushers in. Outside of that, expect seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight6 9/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with the development of some fog. As for temps, they’ll dip into the 60s once again.

nu tu tri state travel 2 9/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some low clouds and even some fog, but then our skies should clear up and deliver a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s or so around the area.

nu tu 7day auto weather app10 9/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, on Sunday, expect some early fog with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. It will be a touch warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s