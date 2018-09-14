We’re hopeful for some breaks overhead this afternoon as drier air ushers in. Outside of that, expect seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with the development of some fog. As for temps, they’ll dip into the 60s once again.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some low clouds and even some fog, but then our skies should clear up and deliver a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s or so around the area.

Then, on Sunday, expect some early fog with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. It will be a touch warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s.