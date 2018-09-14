NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Instagramable opportunity to share with your favorite four-legged friend is opening in the city this Saturday.

“Human’s Best Friend,” a puppy and dog-friendly pop-up in the West Village, will feature eight different rooms – each with its own design and theme.

The Backyard echoes green grass and blue skies, while The Boneyard shows off a black-and-white room covered from floor to ceiling with bones. Other rooms include The Toy Pit, The Water Bowl, Paw Print Hill and of course The Dog House.

Throughout the exhibit, “Human’s Best Friend” will partner with different dog rescue organizations including NYC Second Chance Rescue, Animal Haven, Muddy Paws Rescue, The Sato Project, Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue and more.

The pop-up runs Wednesdays through Sundays from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12, with tickets costing $29 per human or $39 per human and dog pair.