NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A luxury brand with a very long history in New york is coming to an end.

Henri Bendel, known for its signature brown-and-white bags, will close all 23 of its locations.

The company started in Greenwich Village 123 years ago and was among the first luxury brands to open on upper Fifth Avenue.

The store frequently was among the top spots for window displays during the winter holiday season.

The chain is owned by L Brands, which says it will focus on its larger businesses, including Victoria’s Secret.

The stores will close in January.

Henry Bendel was a women’s hat maker from Lafayette, Louisiana. He moved to New York in 1895 and began catering to the city’s elite, making the stores’ brown and white striped shopping and bags and hat boxes a coveted status symbol. In the 1960s, its in-house illustrator was a young artist named Andy Warhol.

The company’s flagship store on New York’s 5th Avenue, steps away from Trump Tower, is a landmark in Manhattan.