Filed Under:Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty correction officer was shot dead following an alleged road rage incident early Friday morning in Queens, police say.

The 27-year-old was found sitting in a red Honda Accord around 1:46 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.

Police said he was shot in the head.

“The entire Department of Correction is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic shooting death of an off duty Correction Officer. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues throughout the department. We are in close communication with the NYPD,” Commissioner Cynthia Brann said in a statement.

Police believe the victim and his killer had gotten into a verbal argument following some sort of road rage incident.

There’s no word on a description of the suspect.

