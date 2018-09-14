XENIA, Ohio (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bob Evans Farms has recalled nearly 47,000 pounds of pork sausage links – some sold in New York and New Jersey – because they may have pieces of plastic inside them.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service says the raw sausage links were produced on Aug. 1 and were all sold in 12-ounce packs under the following product labels:

Bob Evans maple pork sausage links

Bob Evans brown sugar & honey

Fresh from Meijer maple flavored sausage links

Giant Eagle maple pork breakfast sausage links caramel color added

Schnucks maple recipe breakfast sausage

The items have an establishment number of “EST 6785” and a lot code of “8213.”

They were sold in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pork sausage products,” Thursday’s recall notice explained. Health officials added that there have been no injuries or illnesses linked to the plastic at this point.

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated sausages is urged to throw them out or return them to the store they were purchased in.

