Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A passenger on NJ TRANSIT is helping make a fellow well-groomed traveler internet famous by showing his quick shave routine in his seat on the train.
Pete Bentivegna posted two videos to Twitter Thursday showing a man applying shaving cream and dragging a safety razor to clean himself up, then reciting a few lines in homage
“I want to go to Frantic City,” Frantic City where everybody’s scared of each other out there, of their own shadow, know what I’m saying” he says.
“Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!!” posted Bentivegna.