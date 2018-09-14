NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A passenger on NJ TRANSIT is helping make a fellow well-groomed traveler internet famous by showing his quick shave routine in his seat on the train.

Pete Bentivegna posted two videos to Twitter Thursday showing a man applying shaving cream and dragging a safety razor to clean himself up, then reciting a few lines in homage

“I want to go to Frantic City,” Frantic City where everybody’s scared of each other out there, of their own shadow, know what I’m saying” he says.

Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

Round 2!!!! This gives you a better idea of who he is. pic.twitter.com/eD9ZMsUvrl — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 14, 2018

“Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!!” posted Bentivegna.