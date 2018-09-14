NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s good news about what school kids are drinking.

There’s also new information about antibiotics and children, and a look at the link between alcohol abuse and depression.

Dr. Max Gomez has a look at this week’s medical headlines:

WHAT SCHOOL KIDS ARE DRINKING

One in three children in the United States are considered overweight or obese, putting them at risk for a number of health problems including Type 2 diabetes. That weight epidemic has been partly blamed on kids consuming soda or other sugary beverages. Now there’s a little good news about what children are drinking, Gomez reported.

Water and milk were the beverages of choice were the beverages of choice for kids between the years 2013-2016, according to a CDC study. Research shows kid preferred water nearly 44 percent of the time and milk 21 percent. Soft drinks accounted for just 20 percent of all beverages children drank. Part of the decrease is attributed to elimination of sugary beverages in many schools.

