NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A student’s mother is getting extra credit for nabbing an assault and robbery suspect on the West Side.

The NYPD said that a suspect was taken into custody after a mugging at around 8:30 a.m. on Riverside Boulevard and 68th Street.

muggingsuspect Woman Helps Nab Assault, Robbery Suspect Who Tried To Run Into School

Police take a suspect into custody after a mugging on West 68th Street on 9/14/18. (credit: CBS2)

Witnesses told CBS2 the suspect robbed a woman.

Witnesses say he was chased down by a mother of a student at the preschool.

He then tried to run into the nearby Dwight School, according to witnesses. The suspect apparently was prevented from getting into the school by a school employee.

The woman was joined by arriving uniformed officers who put him in custody.

