Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Weekend Everyone! I finally have some good weather to bestow upon you all! Aside from now Tropical Storm FLORENCE and her devastation in the Carolina’s, our weather this weekend will only be getting better & better.

nu tu weekend planner4 9/15 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

We start off with some clouds today then things brighten as the day goes on. We an expect a high temp around 77-80° with nicer skies over the east end. Temps start off in the upper 60s today.

Tomorrow is a great day in the low 80s.

