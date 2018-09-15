  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe First Family
    1:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    1:30 PMStreet Magic
    2:00 PMComedy.TV
    3:00 PMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Long Island, Nassau County, Nassau County Police Department, Patrick Ryder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From school shootings to the opioid crisis and cyberbullying, parents today have no shortage of things to worry about when it comes to their children.

On Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department is hosting a special forum later this month in an effort to help everyone become part of the solution.

safety forum Nassau County Police To Hold School Safety Forum For Students, Parents

(Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

“You’re going to learn about active shooter – what both the families, the schools and the police department do to train and prepare for it. We’re going to learn about opiates, the opioid abuse that’s widespread throughout the country, but especially here in Nassau County and Suffolk County. We’re going to learn about cyberbullying that brings on these causes, why these kids will commit suicide or go resort to school shootings,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu on Saturday.

The forum is open to students in sixth grade through college and their families.

It will be held September 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hofstra University.

Learn more in the full video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s