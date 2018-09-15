NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From school shootings to the opioid crisis and cyberbullying, parents today have no shortage of things to worry about when it comes to their children.

On Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department is hosting a special forum later this month in an effort to help everyone become part of the solution.

“You’re going to learn about active shooter – what both the families, the schools and the police department do to train and prepare for it. We’re going to learn about opiates, the opioid abuse that’s widespread throughout the country, but especially here in Nassau County and Suffolk County. We’re going to learn about cyberbullying that brings on these causes, why these kids will commit suicide or go resort to school shootings,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu on Saturday.

The forum is open to students in sixth grade through college and their families.

It will be held September 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hofstra University.

Learn more in the full video above.