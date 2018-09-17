26-year-old Allen Crabbe had the best year of his career last season with the Brooklyn Nets. Crabbe averaged over 13 points per game and scored over 20 points seventeen times. The former second round pick’s best game came when he dropped 41 points against the Chicago Bulls on his birthday.

“I want to jump start this season the way I ended last season,” Crabbe said during a recent interview with CBS Local. “It took time, but I’m glad it finally clicked for me. That 41 point game was great. I never had 40 points in high school or college and I get it in the NBA.”

The Nets only had 28 wins last year, but Crabbe is excited about the direction the organization is going. General manager Sean Marks added veterans Jared Dudley and Kenneth Faried as well as Crabbe’s former Portland Trailblazers teammate Ed Davis. Allen believes there is a lot of talent on this year’s team.

“I definitely feel we competed really well last year. Regardless of our record, I don’t feel that’s how good we were,” said Crabbe. “Last year was a learning curve for us and we will know this year what it takes to get a defensive stop or execute offensively down the stretch. I don’t feel like we’re too far off, I feel like we have the right pieces.”

Like many others across the NBA, Crabbe’s interests don’t just lie on the court. The California native enjoys the fashion scene and hopes to explore Brooklyn more this coming year.

“I love Brooklyn, being from Los Angeles it’s pretty similar. I want to get out more this year and see what New York has to offer.”