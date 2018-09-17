NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The rain may soon be ending, but the people who were hit by the fury of Florence are nowhere near out danger.

“The worst is yet to come,” said Mitch Colvin, mayor of Fayetteville, N.C. “Get to higher ground now.”

Water levels are still rising in rivers and streams, now beyond flood stage, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place in this area of North Carolina where the Cape Fear River is expected to crest at 62 feet on Tuesday.

Disaster assistance teams from the Tri-State area and across the country are pitching in to help.

A Coast Guard crew from New Jersey helped a woman trapped in her home. She had run out of medication and the team airlifted her to safety to a nearby hospital.

People in the affected zone say navigating the region remains extremely challenging as some roadways caved in and crumbling, while others have become impassable because of flood water.

“Just ran right into it, didn’t see what was ahead of me at all,” said Doug Nickerson of Wilmington, N.C., after driving his vehicle into flood waters.

For many, the water is not the only hazard, but also the loss of power.

“People need to understand that some areas are likely to be without power for a while,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Nearly 1 million homes and businesses were without power over the weekend as the storm continues to dump rain.