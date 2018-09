NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Multiple cars are on fire on two levels of a parking garage in Brooklyn.

Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the King’s Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

BKLYN 4-ALARM 5100 KINGS PLZ, MULTIPLE VEHICLES ON FIRE ON TWO FLRS IN THE PARKING GARAGE, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) September 17, 2018

Firefighters are responding to the 5-alarm blaze and issued a warning people with heart or lung conditions, such as asthma, to avoid the area, stay indoors and keep windows closed due to smoke.

