NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Monday evening after a deadly police-involved shooting in Queens, sources tell CBS2.

There has been a police involved shooting in the confines of the @NYPD104Pct in Queens. We will update as soon as more information is available. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 17, 2018

Sources say police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at 52-14 69th Street in Maspeth shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, sources say officers encountered a 54-year-old woman holding a knife. Officers opened fire when the woman advanced towards them with the knife, sources say.

It wasn’t immediately known if any officers were injured in the encounter.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.