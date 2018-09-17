Filed Under:Local TV, Maspeth, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Monday evening after a deadly police-involved shooting in Queens, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at 52-14 69th Street in Maspeth shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, sources say officers encountered a 54-year-old woman holding a knife. Officers opened fire when the woman advanced towards them with the knife, sources say.

It wasn’t immediately known if any officers were injured in the encounter.

