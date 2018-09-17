  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jon Halapio, Local TV, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ fifth 0-2 start in the last six seasons just got worse.

The team announced Monday that the serious leg injury suffered by starting center Jon Halapio on Sunday night will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Halapio was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Giants’ 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with his right leg in an air cast.

The Giants’ offensive line has been considered a major work in progress ever since last season ended. Now with the loss of Halapio, a former journeyman who latched on with Big Blue in 2017 and worked his way into a starting role, the situation could become dire. Quarterback Eli Manning was sacked six times by the Cowboys on Sunday night and star tailback Saquon Barkley was held to 28 yards rushing, highlighting the line’s issue pass protecting and run-blocking.

To replace Halapio, the Giants will likely turn to a backup lineman — John Greco, Spencer Pulley and Evan Brown are the leading candidates — or see what’s out there on the free agent market. Greco, 33, replaced Halapio on Sunday night.

The Giants traded Halapio’s original backup, Brett Jones, to the Minnesota Vikings just before the regular season started.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s