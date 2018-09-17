NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ fifth 0-2 start in the last six seasons just got worse.

The team announced Monday that the serious leg injury suffered by starting center Jon Halapio on Sunday night will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Center Jon Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle last night in Dallas and is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the injuries. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2018

Halapio was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Giants’ 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with his right leg in an air cast.

The Giants’ offensive line has been considered a major work in progress ever since last season ended. Now with the loss of Halapio, a former journeyman who latched on with Big Blue in 2017 and worked his way into a starting role, the situation could become dire. Quarterback Eli Manning was sacked six times by the Cowboys on Sunday night and star tailback Saquon Barkley was held to 28 yards rushing, highlighting the line’s issue pass protecting and run-blocking.

To replace Halapio, the Giants will likely turn to a backup lineman — John Greco, Spencer Pulley and Evan Brown are the leading candidates — or see what’s out there on the free agent market. Greco, 33, replaced Halapio on Sunday night.

The Giants traded Halapio’s original backup, Brett Jones, to the Minnesota Vikings just before the regular season started.