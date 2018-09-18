LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — The 70th annual Emmy Awards show was full of surprises.

From a first-time win more than four decades in the making, to a proposal that brought everyone to their feet – there was certainly no lack of excitement.

“Game of Thrones” slayed Emmy night, taking home several awards, including the Emmy for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage.

“It’s not only a great TV show to be a part of, but also an enormous family to be a part of,” he said.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was another big winner, with multiple Emmys. Star Rachel Brosnahan won for lead actress.

“It’s about a woman who is finding her voice, a new voice. And it’s something that’s happened all over the country right now,” she said. “One of the most important ways that we can use and find our voices is to vote.’

The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, made history as the first woman to win Emmys for both comedy writing and directing in the same year.

Television icon Henry Winkler won his first Emmy in 42 years for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

“I think that I have the longest drought between nominations of anyone in the academy,” he said. “I was 27 when I started doing the Fonz. I’m now 72.”

One acceptance speech became a proposal.

“Jan, you are my sunshine in my life, and mom was right. Don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife,” director Glenn Weiss said. “Will you marry me?”

Another special moment came when Betty White took the stage to a standing ovation. The eight-time Emmy Award winner was honored for her more than 80 years in show business.