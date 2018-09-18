NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Diocese will pay part of a $27.5 million settlement over sex abuse claims from four individuals.

The victims, who were boys at the time, were repeatedly raped by 67-year-old Angelo Serrano between 2003 and 2009.

Serrano is currently serving a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2011. He was a lay CCD teacher at the former St. Lucy’s-St. Patrick’s Church in Clinton Hill.

All four victims will receive over $6.8 million each, which attorneys Ben Rubinowitz and Peter Saghir amounts to the largest settlement ever on behalf of an individual from sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The attorneys claim there were “numerous warning signs” ignored by clergy members who supervised Serrano which allowed him to abuse the victims for years.

The diocese denies having any role in the sexual abuse, but in a statement sent to CBS2 said in part, “The Diocese remains committed to ensuring that its parishes, schools and youth programs remain safe and secure for the young people who are entrusted to our care.”