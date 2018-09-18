NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deli clerk wrestled a gun away from a would-be robber Monday in the Bronx, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the 38-year-old employee struggling with the man around 11:05 a.m. inside Habibi Deli on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.

Police said the suspect placed a food order before going behind the counter, where he displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

When the clerk hesitated, the man struck him in the head with the weapon, police said.

Police said the employee was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, who took off heading south on Hoffman Street.

The clerk was treated for pain and bruising to his face and head.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatband, black hooded sweater, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.