HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Students are finally starting the school year in Hopatcong, New Jersey weeks after mold was discovered in district classrooms.

Mold spores were found in Hudson Maxim and Tulsa Trail elementary schools last month.

The district launched a mold abatement program, with crews searching through all five schools.

CBS2’s Crystal Bui spoke with parents in August who wondered why the mold wasn’t discovered until the week before school was scheduled to start.

Students will have to make up the missed days at the end of the school year.