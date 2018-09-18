NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Co-host of “The Talk” Julie Chen announced during the daytime talk show that she’s stepping down after nearly a decade on the program.

The announcement came a week after her husband, Leslie Moonves, the former chairman and CEO of CBS resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

“I have been at ‘The Talk’ since the day it started nine years ago,” Chen said.

The show’s co-host announced her departure in a pre-taped message to viewers during her first appearance of the season.

“Right now, I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave ‘The Talk,'” Chen said.

Chen has not appeared on the daytime talk show since her husband, former CBS head Leslie Moonves, resigned amid sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Moonves has denied the allegations against him which first appeared on the pages of The New Yorker in July. Chen publicly supported her husband, issuing a statement on Twitter calling Moonves a “kind, decent, and moral human being.”

“I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever,” she added.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker reported a second round of allegations, together detailing the stories of 12 women accusing Moonves of sexual harassment or assault between the 1980s and early 2000s.

Chen made headlines when she doubled down in her support, signing off “Big Brother” with his name.

“I’m Julie Chen-Moonves. Goodnight,” she said.

Chen is expected to continue her role on the reality television series. In her recorded message Tuesday, Chen did not address the scandal surrounding Moonves, but seemed emotional as she said goodbye.

“I send you my love, I will miss you all very, very much,” she said.

Her former co-host, Sara Gilbert, spoke briefly after the message played.

“I know I speak for all the hosts when I say we thank you for eight years of dear friendship and for all that you did to contribute to the success of this show,” Gilbert said.

CBS said in an email the network appreciates the passion and dedication Chen brought to “The Talk” and wished her the best in everything she does.