Filed Under:Justus Sheffield, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week.

The 22-year-old Sheffield was 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts and five relief appearances for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre this year after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts for Double-A Trenton. New York moved him to the bullpen in late August as preparation for a possible callup as a reliever.

Justus Sheffield

Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield pitches for Team USA during the second inning against the World Team at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Sheffield was selected by Cleveland with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians.

MOREYankees May Get Both Judge And Chapman Back This Week

Outfielder Clint Frazier, also obtained by New York in that trade, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Sheffield, whose contract was selected to the 40-man roster. Frazier has been bothered by a concussion since spring training.

New York also recalled right-hander Domingo German from Scranton before Tuesday’s series opener against Boston.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

