Expect an overall decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. You’ll even notice the humidity’s down compliments of a drier wind out of the north. As for our temps, they’ll be running slightly above normal with highs near 80°.

Some extra clouds will spill in tonight with even a stray sprinkle or light shower possible. Outside of that, expect cooler conditions with 50s in the suburbs.

It will be even more comfortable tomorrow as our dew points dip into the 50s. There will, however, be a little more cloud cover with partly sunny skies expected. Expect temps to be a touch cooler in the low 70s.

Then, into Friday, expect some pesky clouds to remain in the mix. Temperatures will be running a little warmer, too, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.