CBS2 Weather headlines

Expect an overall decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. You’ll even notice the humidity’s down compliments of a drier wind out of the north. As for our temps, they’ll be running slightly above normal with highs near 80°.

CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Some extra clouds will spill in tonight with even a stray sprinkle or light shower possible. Outside of that, expect cooler conditions with 50s in the suburbs.

CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be even more comfortable tomorrow as our dew points dip into the 50s. There will, however, be a little more cloud cover with partly sunny skies expected. Expect temps to be a touch cooler in the low 70s.

CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, into Friday, expect some pesky clouds to remain in the mix. Temperatures will be running a little warmer, too, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

