Filed Under:injuryreport, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets starting safety Marcus Maye is doubtful to play in the team’s game Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns because of a foot injury.

Maye has not played in a regular-season game because of the ailment. The Jets have not specified the nature of the injury. Maye had arthroscopic ankle surgery in the offseason, but this latest injury is unrelated.

Doug Middleton has filled in for Maye in the starting lineup and ranks fourth on the team with 11 tackles.

Outside linebacker Josh Martin and tight end Neal Sterling have been ruled out with concussions.

Everyone else on the team’s injury report Wednesday is listed as a full practice participant and available to play.

Martin has not played since suffering his head injury in the Jets’ third preseason game against the Giants. Sterling was injured last Sunday against Miami.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s