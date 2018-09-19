  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jewelry Heist, Local TV, Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a $100,000 jewelry heist in Manhattan.

Two men, one armed with a silver handgun, walked into Lucky Diamond Corp on Bowery Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 56-year-old clerk told police the men jumped over the counter and took stones and jewelry from the display case.

They stole gold, diamonds and sapphires worth approximately $100,000, police said.

Police said the suspects fired a single gunshot at the store’s front door, shattering the glass. The clerk was not hurt.

The men took off heading north on Bowery. They’re described as two black men in their 20s.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s