NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a $100,000 jewelry heist in Manhattan.

Two men, one armed with a silver handgun, walked into Lucky Diamond Corp on Bowery Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 56-year-old clerk told police the men jumped over the counter and took stones and jewelry from the display case.

They stole gold, diamonds and sapphires worth approximately $100,000, police said.

Police said the suspects fired a single gunshot at the store’s front door, shattering the glass. The clerk was not hurt.

The men took off heading north on Bowery. They’re described as two black men in their 20s.

