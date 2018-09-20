  • TV10/55On Air

Brooklyn, Jenna DeAngelis, Jewelry Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two burglary suspects behind a jewelry heist in Brooklyn.

The duo was caught on camera early Wednesday morning sliding under a security gate and forcing their way into BHSL Jewelry and Diamonds on Liberty Avenue in Cypress Hills.

Once inside, police said they stole approximately 100 pieces of jewelry valued at $7,000.

brooklyn jewelry heist SEE IT: Thieves Break Into Jewelry Store In Brooklyn

Police are searching for two burglary suspects behind a jewelry heist in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Police described one suspect as a dark-skinned male with an afro, last seen wearing a hooded sweater. The other was last seen wearing a hooded sweater with a mask over his face and gloves.

Investigators told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis they do not believe this burglary is connected to another jewelry heist this week in Chinatown.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

