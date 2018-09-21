  • TV10/55On Air

CBS2 Weather headlines

Our skies will look very similar to yesterday’s, but you’ll notice more of a breeze out there. Outside of that, expect only slightly warmer conditions with highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will start off pretty quiet, but overnight you can expect a passing shower or even thunderstorm north and west. As for temps, they’ll dip into the 60s once again.

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow is looking much better with mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. Highs will be pretty close to where they end up today in the mid 70s.

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, on Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies, low humidity levels, and slightly cooler temps.

