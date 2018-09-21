HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers are calling for the Bergen County sheriff to resign after an audio recording was released where he’s heard making racist remarks.

Sheriff Michael Saudino is under fire and apologizing after his comments to colleagues were made public.

“In other words, let the blacks do whatever (expletive) they want – smoke marijuana, do this, do that. And don’t worry about it. We’ll tie the hands of cops,” he can be heard saying.

In the recording from January, obtained by public television’s WNYC, Saudino criticized Gov. Phil Murphy’s appointment of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, a Sikh.

“He didn’t do that to help our county, he did that because of the turban,” he said.

Then, he made comments about New Jersey’s Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver.

“Is she gay? Because she’s never been married. Is she gay?” he said.

The governor is among the growing number of public officials calling on Saudino to step down.

“They’re comments that Shelia and I are, and our entire administration, find completely, utterly unacceptable,” said Murphy. “Then there’s no choice as to the step that needs to be taken.”

Chris Weston, president of the local police benevolent association, organized a rally earlier this year when a former officer filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Bergen County sheriff’s office, claiming he was fired for being gay.

“Somebody who makes these types of comments should not be in charge of this great, diverse agency we have,” he said.

In a statement, Sautino said he’s worked hard to increase diversity in the department, adding “these remarks are not representative of the person that I am and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life personally and as a law enforcement professional.”

While the sheriff has apologized, he has not directly addressed the calls for his resignation.