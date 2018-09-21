BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island mother whose daughter was murdered by alleged MS-13 gang members will be laid to rest Friday.

Evelyn Rodriguez was run over and killed earlier this month at the site of her daughter’s memorial in Brentwood.

Kayla Cuevas, 16, and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were murdered in September 2016.

Rodriguez became a vocal advocate for ending gang violence and was a special guest at President Donald Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends,” the president tweeted following her death.

Suffolk County police said Rodriguez and Cuevas’ father, Freddy, rushed to the teen’s memorial site on September 14, after learning that someone was removing mementos.

Police said the parents got into a verbal argument with a person related to a resident on Ray Court regarding the placement of the memorial. The person attempted to drive away in a 2016 Nissan Rouge but struck Rodriguez, killing her. She was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

The driver stayed on the scene and called 911. No charges were filed.

New York Gov. Andrew Como and Long Island law enforcement praised Rodriguez for her work in the community. Many are expected to attend her funeral mass Friday at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church.