By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another partly cloudy start today, temps are in the 60s for most of us, but there are a few areas north & west down in the 50s.

Expect a sprinkle or two with the added clouds near the coast. Skies break up a bit revealing some sunshine. We also have some decent heat bubbling to our south.

The humidity is on the higher side today due to a southerly flow thanks to a large air mass of high pressure in the Midwest chock full of temps in the 80s. There is a weak rain chance overnight/Saturday morning.