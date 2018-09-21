BREAKINGSeveral People Slashed, Including Infants, At Day Care In Queens
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another partly cloudy start today, temps are in the 60s for most of us, but there are a few areas north & west down in the 50s.

0919weather31 9/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

9/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines (Credit: CBS2)

Expect a sprinkle or two with the added clouds near the coast. Skies break up a bit revealing some sunshine. We also have some decent heat bubbling to our south.

0920weather2 9/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

9/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines (Credit: CBS2)

The humidity is on the higher side today due to a southerly flow thanks to a large air mass of high pressure in the Midwest chock full of temps in the 80s. There is a weak rain chance overnight/Saturday morning.

